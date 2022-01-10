New version of Wuthering Heights heading to Sunderland Empire on world premiere tour

A production of Wuthering Heights is heading to Sunderland. Picture by Steve Tanner.

The world première production of Emily Brontë’s Wuthering Heights, which stars Newcastle actor Lucy McCormick as the iconic lead, Cathy, will head to Sunderland Empire from May 10-14, 2022, as part of a national tour.

Adapted and directed by Emma Rice, the show is a co-production with the National Theatre, Bristol Old Vic and York Theatre Royal.

Joining the cast alongside the previously announced Lucy McCormick (Cathy) are Sam Archer (Lockwood/Edgar Linton), Nandi Bhebhe (The Moor), Mirabelle Gremaud (swing), TJ Holmes (Robert), Ash Hunter (Heathcliff), Craig Johnson (Mr Earnshaw/Dr Kenneth), Jordan Laviniere (John), Kandaka Moore (Zillah), Katy Owen (Isabella Linton/Linton Heathcliff), Tama Phethean (Hindley Earnshaw/Hareton Earnshaw) and Witney White (Frances Earnshaw/Young Cathy), with music performed by Sid Goldsmith, Nadine Lee and Renell Shaw.

The theatrical production is based on the literary classic. Photo by Steve Tanner

Set on the Yorkshire moors, this epic story of love, revenge and redemption is one the country’s best-loved novels.

In the new theatre production, Heathcliff is rescued from the Liverpool docks as a child, and, adopted by the Earnshaws, is taken to live at Wuthering Heights.

He finds a kindred spirit in Catherine Earnshaw and a fierce love ignites. When forced apart, a brutal chain of events is unleashed.

Shot through the means of music, dance, passion and hope, Emma Rice transforms Emily Brontë’s masterpiece into a powerful and uniquely theatrical experience.

The show opens at the Empire on May 10

Lucy McCormick leads the company of performers and musicians in this revenge tragedy for our time.

*Wuthering Heights is at Sunderland Empire from May 10-14, 2022. Tickets are available from the Ticket Centre on 0844 871 7615 or online at www.ATGtickets.com/sunderland*