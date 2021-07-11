New Sunderland business marks England v Italy Euro 2020 final with special pizzas

Stuart Ramshaw, 34, owns the Mr Wood Fire travelling pizza van and wanted to do something unique in honour of the historic game on Sunday, July 11.

He made special pizzas with toppings – including pepperoni, basel and cheese – arranged in the colours of England and Italy’s flags.

Stuart, of the East Moorside area, said he wanted to bring a bit of joy to people’s meals ahead of the final clash.

Stuart created special pizzas ahead of the final on Sunday.

He said: "It’s a bit of fun really. We don’t usually do stuff like that, but it’s the first time we’ve seen England at the final and we thought it was something worth celebrating and supporting.”

Sharing his prediction for the score, a 3-1 win to England, he added: "It’s the first time in our lifetime that we’ve seen anything like this, so it’s amazing really.”

The business owner has also teased the idea of a special pizza if the Three Lions emerge victorious.

The van has been touring the city since February.

The van officially started operating on Valentine’s Day this year, delighting people all over the city with its delicious treats.

Saying he wanted “to do something totally different” and push himself, Stuart decided to start his own business after being made redundant from his job as a mechanic in August last year.

He then taught himself how to make pizza and spent six months kitting out the Chevy Grumman van, which was imported from California and had been previously used by NASA.

Unlike ice cream vans, the pizza van doesn’t have a chime, but that hasn’t stopped it from receiving a lot of attention wherever it goes.

All pizzas are prepared by Stuart.

Stuart, whose wife Charlotte, 32, chips in to help on weekends, said: “We’ve noticed everywhere we go people stop and look. It’s amazing.

"We get really good reviews on our pizzas as well. Once people try them, they can’t get enough of them, so we get loads and load of repeat custom.”

Popular menu options include a goats’ cheese pizza and a French-style pizza with brie.

The van’s next stop is on Friday, July 16 at Ashbrooke Sports Club.

The van, which was previously used by NASA, underwent a transformation.

