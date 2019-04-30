New Seaham Seaside Market ready to launch as team promises stalls town 'can be proud of'

A revamped weekly market is to welcome its first shoppers this Friday as it looks to support existing businesses to bring in more visitors.

Seaham Seaside Market is being run on Church Street by Events2gogo in partnership with Seaham Town Council.

Mediterranean Gourmet food will be among the sellers at the weekly market.

The organisers say they have already had lots of interest from businesses looking to take up the chance to set up on market day.

Fiona Harnett, who runs the events team, said: "Stalls are there to enhance and compliment existing businesses and its vital the community really gets behind the ethos of shopping locally and supporting their smaller independent businesses as well as larger outlets.



"It may start small scale but it could grow to be an amazing weekly market that Seaham can be proud of.

"The aim is to compliment existing Church Street retailers, help support existing traders and add extra vibrancy.



"Seaham Town Council are so passionate about their town - the carnival and other seasonal events are brilliant and really draw the crowds in.



"If anyone would like to get involved with the market and trade there please do call to chat about options.



"Starting this Friday you will be able to enjoy stalls such as Mediterranean Gourmet food, street food, locally produced crafts and gifts, jams and pickles, jewellery and boutique clothing and more.



"We’re incredibly lucky to have such a proactive town council who want nothing but the best for their town."

The market will run from 10am to 3pm.

A host of producers will be offering their goods to shoppers at Seaham Seaside Market.

Anyone who would like to find out more about hosting a stall can call 0191 584 6500.

