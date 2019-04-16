New Saggezza 0Gravity training course encourages Sunderland youngsters to fly

A free course that prepares Sunderland youngsters for the future is back this month.

City tech company Saggezza has announced plans for its third 0Gravity course, a club that invites eight to 11-year-olds to learn more about computer coding.

The global software solutions company will run the free course between 4pm and 5.30pm on Monday evenings from April 29 to July 1 as part of its wider engagement programme to encourage young people to explore career opportunities in the sector.

0Gravity is also running in the firm’s Bangalore office at the same time, helping young people in India to learn about careers available to them with Saggezza.

Each programme is themed and April’s intake will learn about Roblox, a global tech platform that brings people together through play.

It is hoped the course will inspire young people, who – in years to come – may pursue a career with Saggezza.

Allison Cummins, People and Capability Manager at Saggezza's Sunderland Software Centre base, said: "Our 0Gravity initiative has proven to be incredibly popular, with the courses so far all having been fully subscribed.

"It’s something we’re incredibly passionate about – creating opportunities to inspire future generations of developers and hopefully help establish a pipeline of talent to join us in years to come.

"Our team volunteers time to support with the course, which demonstrates just how much they all believe in this programme, and we are looking forward to meeting the next cohort of tech-loving young people, who we’re sure will learn a great deal and have fun on this course."

The company first launched the UK 0Gravity in January 2018, having been inspired by a similar collective set up in India by 14-year old Krish Samtani, which was designed to give underprivileged young people the chance to gain new skills.

Saggezza has a growing team in Sunderland, as well as having offices in the US and India and supporting future talent is something the company has been working to achieve across all of its locations.

Patrick Melia, chief executive of Sunderland City Council, said: “Saggezza is a fantastic business that – of its own volition – is taking an active role in ensuring that this city’s young people are able to grasp the opportunities it creates in the future.

"This city’s young people have so much talent, and there are businesses in so many fields that are able to offer them fantastic job opportunities when they leave education. The city already boasts more than 7,000 digital and technology jobs, and with our cluster only growing, this is a number we believe will rise and rise.

"Through initiatives like this, it is possible to shine a light on the great opportunities available to people and hopefully inspire them to choose Sunderland as the place they want to carve out a successful career when they get older.

"We are fortunate to have such a proactive company as part of our business community and I hope lots of young people sign up to be part of this programme and build skills for the future.”

To find out more and to sign up, visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/0-gravity-kids-coding-club-with-saggezza-tickets-59339603351?aff=ebdssbdestsearch and complete the form.