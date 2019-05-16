New River Wear walkway complete as part of £30 million restaurant and cinema development

Work on a pathway leading to new restaurants, bars and a luxury cinema is complete and almost ready to open.

The team behind The Riverwalk, which is under construction on the site of the former Gates shopping centre, has said it is pleased to unveil the latest milestone in the £30 million project.

The route will offer views across the River Wear.

The new walkway is now complete, connecting all the new shops and restaurants along the promenade of The Riverwalk, which runs between Milburngate Bridge and Framwellgate Bridge.

They say visitors to Durham will soon be able to enjoy magnificent views of Durham castle and the Cathedral from this location for the first time, when they visit, shop and dine at The Riverwalk.

Nick Berry, partner at developer Clearbell Capital, said: “This is a significant milestone in the development. It follows on from some recent exciting news about new restaurant brands and Odeon confirming its Luxe concept for the scheme.

The Odeon Luxe will offer 403 seats across its six screens.

"We are hard at work behind the scenes and look forward to welcoming visitors very soon, when they will be able to enjoy the new walkway and the great views that The Riverwalk boasts.”

In addition to the six-screen Odeon Luxe, which will create 38 new jobs and open next month, the complex will become home to family-friendly restaurants including Cosy Club, LogFire Pizza and Delancey’s Donkey, as well as the Lane7 bowling experience.

The project's managers say "The Riverwalk will establish a vibrant new shopping, dining and entertainment destination in Durham, with something for everyone."

The Odeon Luxe venue will create jobs.

The Riverwalk is owned by Clearbell Property Partners II LP (Clearbell), a fund managed by Clearbell Capital.