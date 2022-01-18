The Osmonds musical is hitting the road in 2022

The Osmonds: A New Musical will run at Sunderland Empire from Tuesday, September 13 to Saturday, September 17, 2022.

With a story by Jay Osmond, the musical tells the true story of the five brothers from Utah who were pushed into the spotlight as children and went on to create smash hits, decade after decade.

From their star residency on The Andy Williams Show from 1962 to 1969, to pop stars and ‘Osmondmania’ from 1971 to 1975, to the arrival of The Donny & Marie Show, a popular variety TV show, from 1976 to 1979, The Osmonds lived a remarkable life recording chart-topping albums, selling out vast arena concerts and making record-breaking TV shows - until one bad decision cost them everything.

Ryan Anderson, Danny Nattrass, Alex Lodge, Jamie Chatterton & Joseph Peacock as The Osmonds ©Oliver Rosser, Feast Creative

The musical features a list of 1970s anthems, including One Bad Apple, Down by the Lazy River, Crazy Horses, Let Me In, Love Me for a Reason, (We’re) Having a Party, Puppy Love, Long Haired Lover From Liverpool, Paper Roses, and many more.

The Osmonds have sold over 100 million records worldwide and won 59 Gold and Platinum awards, and now Jay Osmond pulls back the curtain to reveal the real family behind all these hits: parents George and Olive Osmond and their nine children, Virl, Tom, Alan, Wayne, Merrill, Jay, Donny, Marie and Jimmy.

Georgia Lennon, Charlie Allen, and Nicola Bryan will play Marie, George, and Olive Osmond respectively in the world premiere tour, joining the previously announced Ryan Anderson as Merrill Osmond, Jamie Chatterton as Alan Osmond, Alex Lodge as Jay Osmond, Danny Nattrass as Wayne Osmond, and Joseph Peacock as Donny Osmond.

::The Osmonds: A New Musical will open at Sunderland Empire from Tuesday 13 September 2022 - Saturday 17 September 2022. Tickets priced from £13 are available from the Ticket Centre on 0844 871 7615 or online at www.ATGtickets.com/sunderland