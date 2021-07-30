New LGBTQ night being launched in Sunderland with drag performances, DJs and glitter

Noticing a gap in the market, Michelle Ball is launching Thirsty on August 19 and hopes it will become a regular Thursday night feature in the city, as well as across the North East.

She said: “As a gay person myself, I used to come out in Sunderland on a Tuesday night and it was a great scene, but the gay night in Sunderland hasn’t been held for a number of years.

"I really feel like it’s something missing in the city, for the LGBTQ community to have a safe space to meet new people. The response to Thirsty has been amazing already. We have some great Queens performing, who all have a different talent, as well as a DJ and a glitter girl who’ll be doing pride flag and glitter face painting.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An LGBTQ event is to held at Bar Justice with act Doll Face.

Performers on the night will include host Lucy Phurr, Doll Face, Beauty Killer, Nikki Rett and DJ Holli.

Michelle said: "The launch night has an entry fee of £3, but after that the plan is to have it as free entry at bars across the city and across the region. I’m already in talks to have it in a second venue.”

Michael Fitzmaurice is the new manager at Bar Justice.

He said: “When I had the job interview at Bar Justice, I felt really strongly about diversifying the client base. It’s a really colourful bar with a great setting, so it’s perfect for a night like this. Michelle has put a lot of hard work into the night, and is really passionate about it. When she approached me it sounded perfect. “We also have Dolly Parton tribute, Andrea Patterson, performing that weekend, so it all ties in perfectly.

An LGBTQ event is to held at Bar Justice with act Doll Face.

"There’s a lot to offer in this area, you have us, Mr Jack’s, the award-winning Angelo’s, Sam’s Bar, the new Church Door, it baffles me why the area isn’t busier.”

*Thirsty launch night will take place at Bar Justice in Sunniside on Thursday, August 19 from 6pm to 1pm. Entry is £3. Dolly Parton tribute Andrea Patterson performs on August 21. Entry is £5.

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest on SAFC and new puzzles every day. With a digital subscription, you can see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.