Kingsway Claims who have become the latest entry in this year's Portfolio Awards.

Sunderland-based Kingsway Claims is growing strongly and head of development Scott Docherty said: “The company continues to grow year on year and we anticipate our staffing levels to exceed 100 within the next 6-9 months.”

The firm, which was formed in 2013, provides a bespoke claims service to more than 150 insurance brokers and insurers across the United Kingdom.

Scott described Kingsway as ‘one of the leading businesses in a very competitive field’.

The line-up of sponsors for the Portfolio Awards.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Sunderland Echo, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And he added: “Kingsway has grown significantly and now employee’s over 85 members of staff. We have invested heavily in staffing over this time within the local area of Sunderland, with the majority of our staff living within the city of Sunderland or neighbouring South Tyneside.

“The company continues to grow year on year and we anticipate our staffing levels to exceed 100 within the next 6-9 months.”

The firm has also been nominated for a Portfolio Award and there’s more good news. Managing director Donald Rodger is also in the running for honours.

Scott added: “Donald is the integral part in what makes Kingsway the business it is today.”

He described the managing director as selfless in a way which meant Kingsway’s staff commitment is high.

But on top of all that, both Mr Rodger and the company as a whole has a wonderful commitment to supporting charity – backing causes which range from the homeless to Children With Cancer UK.

Kingsway and Mr Rodger become some of the early contenders for honours in this year’s Portfolio Awards.

But we want to hear from more.

There are plenty of well known categories from previous years such as small, medium and large business of the year, as well as exporter of the year.

Or you might want to enter sections such as apprentice of the year, technology of the year or best green business.

Whatever your choice, make sure you get those entries in so that we can honour the very best that Wearside has to offer.

Yet again, we have fantastic backers on board to help make the awards a success.

Sunderland City Council is again our headline sponsor, and will sponsor our overall Business of the Year Award, as well as a Lifetime Achievement award, which is in the sponsor’s gift.

It is also backing the contribution social enterprises make to the city in the Social Enterprise Award.

Other sponsors are Gentoo, BIC, Northern Rail, Stagecoach, The Bid, SAFC, Bradley Hall, Sunderland College and the South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust. We thank them all for their invaluable support.

There’s plenty of time to enter before the closing date for nominations on September 27. Then, the judges face the unenviable task of trying to whittle down the field into a shortlist.

All of the chosen finalists will get to attend the grand finale. We will reveal the winners at a glittering evening of celebration on Thursday, November 7 at the Stadium of Light.

So come on, let’s get the process rolling by finding those businesses worthy of consideration.