New guidance to help development of International Advanced Manufacturing Park to be agreed

The International Advanced Manufacturing Park (IAMP) being developed near Nissan is expected to create more than 7,000 jobs over the next 10 to 15 years.

Now new guidance to help make decisions on the park’s future development is set to go before councillors.

The IAMP Interim Position Statement (IPS) will be put to the cabinets of South Tyneside Council and Sunderland City Council.

The IAMP is a joint venture between the two local authorities – supported by developer HBD - and aims to provide a world-class environment for automotive, energy, low carbon, logistics and manufacturing businesses.

The new statement establishes the broad planning framework and land use policies for the 150-hectare site and will be used alongside an existing Area Action Plan (AAP) for the site which was formally adopted by both councils in 2017.

Coun Mark Walsh is lead member for regeneration and economy at South Tyneside Council. He said the current plan was in need of updating: “The AAP has been very successful in managing applications and infrastructure brought forward to date,” he said.

“However there has been a number of changes since it was adopted, both in the local and national context, and it’s important that these are taken into account when determining planning applications.

“To fully assess these changes in circumstances, we, along with our partners at Sunderland City Council have prepared the Interim Position Statement.”

Sunderland City Council leader Coun Graeme Miller added: “While the AAP proved a fantastic driver of investment for Phase One of the IAMP, updated national and local policies have led to the IAMP being an even larger asset for the UK, and we are confident the introduction of the IPS will help the site continue to develop and realise its huge potential”

“Both authorities are committed to ensuring our collective continued development of the IAMP will play a key role alongside wider developments in each area in helping us recover from the pandemic greener and stronger.”

