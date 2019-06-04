New Greggs opens in Washington – creating 15 jobs

Greggs fans have a new store to pick up their favourite snacks, drinks and treats as the chain creates 15 jobs at its latest outlet.

The North East-based bakery chain has opened a new shop at Unit 3B Peel Retail Park, which it says will offer customers a “contemporary food-on-the go experience”.

There is also a seated area for customers who want to eat-in.

Lynne Reid, shop manager at Peel Retail Park, said: “We hope customers enjoy the wide range of tasty items we have on offer.”

Roisin Currie, retail and people director for Greggs, said: “We’re delighted to be able to invest in Washington, bringing new jobs to the area and providing both new and existing customers with a modern and convenient new shop.”

Shop opening times are 6.30am – 6pm Monday – Saturday and 7.30am – 5pm on Sunday.