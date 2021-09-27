Paul McEldon OBE, chief executive of the North East Business and innovation Centre and Paul Waite, CEO and founder of ISG

ISG (previously known as the i-Stage Group) has recently taken over the former Jupiter Centre at the North East Business and Innovation Centre (NE BIC) on the north Sunderland riverside.

And the performance and events experts plan to transform the space into a specially designed ISG Hub, which they say will not only benefit artistes and creatives working within the company but also provide a space for those in the arts and culture sector across the region.

The renovation will include the creation of rehearsal spaces, a state-of-the-art recording studio, media suite and dance studios, along with meeting and conference rooms.

While the ISG Hub will provide invaluable space for the artistes and production team within the company – including its record label and publishing division, ISG Global – the rooms will also be available to hire for creative professionals and groups across the region and beyond.

Work has already begun on the project and is expected to be completed in early 2022.

Paul Waite, founder and CEO at ISG, believes that the space will be an asset for performers at all skill levels.

“The NE BIC is a fantastic space for growing businesses and when the opportunity presented itself to expand across the former Jupiter Centre, we knew it was too good to miss,” he said.

“We are passionate about performance and thrilled to be helping develop and nurture the next generation of talent from across the North East, along with creating jobs and sustainable income opportunities within the sector.”

“The size of the building means that we can build a creative space for a whole host of different skillsets, so we can develop and support our huge variety of performers all under one roof.”

Along with working with a growing portfolio of artistes including vocalists, dancers, musicians and speciality performers, ISG also manages and delivers large scale entertainment and event experiences.

Paul McEldon OBE, Chief Executive of the North East Business and innovation Centre (BIC) is excited to see the transformation of the Jupiter Centre.

“Since Paul joined us here at the BIC in 2015, it’s been fantastic to watch the company grow, evolve and take on new challenges,” he said.

“Our mission here is to build success in the North East region and the team and I believe that The ISG Hub will be a welcome addition to this.

“Not only are we seeing a BIC business thrive, but with all the new services being introduced, we’ll also see many creatives reach their full potential.”