Neuron’s e-scooters cover 100,000 miles of distance in Sunderland as the trial reaches the halfway point

Since launching at the end of March as part of a year-long trial with Sunderland City Council, Neuron’s distinctive orange e-scooters have racked up 100,000 miles of distance covered in Sunderland – eliminating an estimated 10 tonnes of CO2 emissions.

Data also shows that 54% of all trips on an e-scooter has resulted in a rider making a purchase at a local business.

The e-scooters are supporting Sunderland City Council’s sustainability goals by replacing car journeys and reducing carbon emissions.

Deputy Leader of Sunderland City Council and Portfolio Holder for Environment and Transport, Councillor Claire Rowntree, has expressed her delight at the reception that the e-scooters have received.

She said: “It is fantastic to see that Neuron’s e-scooters have been embraced by Sunderland residents, and that more people are choosing this sustainable and safe mode of transport to get around the city.

“Continuing Sunderland’s trial will continue to have a positive impact on the environment as people choose to use the scooters instead of the cars, helping us towards our aim of reducing carbon emissions as a city.

“As the trial continues, the data collected will contribute to deciding a long-term plan for sustainable and active travel in Sunderland.”

He added: “We are delighted that our e-scooters have been so well-received in Sunderland.

"They have been embraced by locals and are providing a valuable environmentally-friendly transport option which supports Sunderland’s sustainability goals by reducing car journeys and congestion in the city.

“We want to thank the council as well as our riders and other partners for their continued support in helping make e-scooters a safe and successful addition to Sunderland’s roads.”

