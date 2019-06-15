Being a funeral director may not be many people’s first career choice.

But Craig Laughton was happy to follow in his father’s footsteps and bring comfort to families in their hour of need.

Stephen Laughton with his son's Daniel (left) and Craig outside of Strathmore House, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID

Craig, 28, is a funeral director for Co-op Funeralcare based in Washington while dad Stephen is a funeral director for the company in Hartlepool.

It is a real family business as Craig works alongside his wife Alison, who is also a funeral director.

He also used to work under his brother Dan who now works alongside dad Stephen at the Hartlepool home.

Craig said: “It’s something we have always known. It has always been in the family.

“I really just followed on from what dad and Dan were doing.

“When I left school I went to work for the same company that Dan joined first.

“I got the opportunity after a couple of years to move across to the Co-op.”

Although father and son have never worked at the same funeral home they have organised many funerals together.

Craig added: “I get satisfaction from knowing at the end of a funeral that you have done all that you can for that family and looked after their loved ones in the best possible way.

“It is even nicer to be able to do it with your own family.”

With Father’s Day this weekend, Craig’s brother Dan added: “My brother and I both look up to my dad.

“We would class him as our role model and has led to us having the career we have got.”