Night shifts will be cut at the Nissan plant in Washington.

Sharon Hodgson, who stands for Washington and Sunderland West, issued a statement on Thursday, October 10 following the announcement that Nissan will end night shifts – but with no job losses at the North East site.

Unite the Union confirmed the news on Wednesday, October 9 and added that its officers and reps had been “working hard” to protect the workforce.

News of the shift change broke on Wednesday, October 9.

Mrs Hodgson has vowed to monitor the situation as it progresses, and “liaise” with Nissan over the impact the changes could have on the families in her community.

The plant is located in her constituency.

She said: “I am extremely concerned by yesterday’s announcement that Nissan is to end night shifts at the plant in my constituency.

“Although I am pleased that there are to be no job losses as a result of this change, it will mean that some workers lose out due to the night shift premium no longer applying.

Sharon Hodgson, MP for Washington and Sunderland West.

“Ahead of the Christmas period, this will undoubtedly have an impact on those families.

“At a time of growing uncertainty for the automotive industry, this will add to existing worries about the impact of a No Deal Brexit.

“I will closely be monitoring the situation and continuing to liaise with Nissan today and in the coming days.”

As news of the change broke on Wednesday, dozens of people got in touch on social media to share their views on the issue.

The car giant is to end the night shift at its UK plant. Picture: PA.

While some celebrated that jobs were to be saved, others criticised the company for the impact this could have on employees’ wage packets going forward.

Some staff members, and their families, argued that not everyone had been told of the plans before they were made public.

Here is how you reacted on our social media pages:

Ashlea Morrow: “Yes, no drastic job losses what there could be with the size of Nissan’s work force but totally rubbish how people are going to have to try and adapt their lives to less money a month with no night shift allowance, then what about poor temps! Devastating, such a big thing for Sunderland!”

Keith Colt: “As long as there’s no job losses getting off nights has to be a good thing. I worked permanent nights for four years and three-shift pattern for five, nights never suited me. Money isn’t everything.”

David Penman: “They have GOT to keep making a profit. If they don't the obvious thing would be to close it. So suck it up and weather the storm.”

Tracey Collins: “It’s good and positive that everyone still [has] a job.”

Steven McKinnell: “Would you rather lose your shift allowance or your annual salary?”

Billy Potts: “It has a lot to do with the phasing out of petrol and diesel cars and people hanging on to old cars longer as they wait for electric technology to be cheaper and easier to charge, it's a worldwide slump not just Britain, shifts are being cut everywhere.”