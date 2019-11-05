More than 60 jobs to go with closure of Seaham's Robertson Timber factory

The Scotland-based Robertson Group has spoken of its “deep disappointment” that its plant in Admiralty Way, Seaham, is to close.

The firm says 62 posts are directly affected by the decision.

One worker, who did not wish to be named, said staff believed the plan had been in the pipeline for some time.

He said: “They have known for over two months that this factory was going to close but they did not say anything to us. They have been doing as much work as they can.

“The fact they are doing it at Christmas’ door has got a lot of the lads upset,” he said.

“If you look at the Robertson’s website, they are boasting about signing a £55million contract, a £15miilion contract. They have got all this work coming in.

“Two months ago, they were telling us how well we were doing and that we were better than the main factory.”

Staff who agreed to remain on for a further 30 days to allow the plant to finish all its scheduled work had been offered a £500 bonus for their additional time.

A spokesperson for Robertson Group confirmed the firm was planning to close the Seaham plant.

In a statement, they said: “We are currently reviewing the overall strategy for our Timber Engineering business.

“Recent demand from our internal businesses, in particular Robertson Residential Group, has led to a review of our timber engineering capabilities and how to best service our internal market to ensure that our own priorities are met in line with predicted significant growth and forecasts.

The plant is in Admiralty Way

“Due to the geographic nature of our residential businesses at this time, our Elgin facility is best placed to meet these demands.

“We are deeply disappointed to confirm that for the time being we will cease timber frame manufacture from our Seaham facility.

“We will be working with impacted employees to offer assistance and out placement support during this difficult period.”