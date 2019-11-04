More than 2,000 jobs at risk as Mothercare announces administration plans for UK business
Jobs at 79 Mothercare stores are at risk as the company announces plans to put its UK retail business into administration.
Monday, 4th November 2019, 11:35 am
The retailer, which employs around 2,500 staff, filed a notice of intent to appoint administrators for the UK business yesterday.
Mothercare UK slumped to a £36.9million loss in the financial year to March 2019, as it has struggled amid a period of turmoil.
The global Mothercare group said it has undertaken a review of the UK business and found that it is "not capable of returning to a level of structural profitability".
It is therefore unable to satisfy the cash needs of the UK arm and filing the notice as part of the restructuring and refinancing process.