Major Sunderland firm Grundfos holds annual safety week

Firefighters and gym staff were just some of the visitors as a leading Sunderland employer hosted its third annual safety week.

Firefighters and safety officers from Washington Community Fire Station and trainers from Sunderland’s JD Gym, in Trimdon Street Retail Park, were among those giving safety advice to Grundfos’s 150-strong workforce.

Janette Ede, senior EHS specialist at Grundfos’s Castletown plant, explained: “To make safety week successful we collaborated with several external partners who came in and gave information and guidance to help support our ambition of preventing injuries at work and at home.

“Several officers from Tyne and Wear Fire Rescue Service spoke with all of our employees to provide information on home, river and road traffic accident safety.

“They also offered employees home safety checks with the option of fitting smoke alarms.

“In addition, trainers from JD Gym showed all our employees how they can do strength training at home or work by using resistance bands.

“This training was important as this year we had a focus during safety week on ergonomics – knowing your bones and what we can do to ensure good work positions and safe handling of heavy items – a topic that is relevant for all employees.”

Worldwide more than 19,000 people work for the company.

“The purpose is to create awareness and refocus on safety behaviours,” added Janetee.

“We strive to become an attractive workplace by promoting the value of safety and personal health at work – but also at home. Safety does not happen by accident, it requires that we think ahead and collaborate to find the best and safest solutions,” added Janette.

Kevin Nicholson, general manager at JD Gyms in Sunderland, said: “We were honoured to have been invited to support such an event.”

Aiden Crawley, crew manager for Tyne and Wear Fire Rescue Service, said: “We held several sessions at Grundfos concentrating on fire safety in the home; safety around water and safety on the roads.”

Nicole Mordecai, watch manager, prevention and education, added: “We’re always happy to visit companies to pass on safety advice and we also carry out about 3,000 home safety checks a year.”