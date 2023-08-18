News you can trust since 1873
Long-running Sunderland Italian restaurant Marcellos taken over - but new owners say they are staying true to its roots

One of the city’s longest-running restaurants, Marcellos, has been taken over - but the new owners are staying true to its Italian roots.
By Katy Wheeler
Published 18th Aug 2023, 15:12 BST- 2 min read
Updated 18th Aug 2023, 15:13 BST

It was more than 40 years ago that Marcello Barbaro opened his Italian restaurant in Albion Place, becoming one of the first Italian restaurants in Sunderland.

Back then, the restaurant was housed in the basement unit, which is currently Vow wine bar, and Wearsiders delighted in the then ‘exotic’ flavours of Marcello’s native Amalfi coast.

Over the decades, the restaurant built up a loyal following and moved to the larger premises next door under new owner Gennaro Apreda who kept the Marcellos name and became a hugely-popular fixture at the long-running restaurant himself, knowing many of his customers by name.

After many years in the business, Gennaro has finally hung up his apron and handed over the reins to new owners, Pinocchio who have well-established Pinnochio restaurant in Newcastle’s Westgate Road.

New general manager Nicolo Collura said although there’s been tweaks to the menu, it was important to them to keep the Marcellos name and honour its legacy in the city.

By chance, the first ever Pinocchio restaurant was based just yards away in a building that once stood where the Ttonic beer garden is now. It opened in the late 60s and is believed to be the city’s first Italian restaurant before it moved to Newcastle.

The hospitality group also has restaurants in Oxford and Hammersmith in London and, speaking about what appealed to them about the Sunderland site, Nico said: “First of all it was the building, which is a great old building, but also the story behind the restaurant. We had been looking for another restaurant in the North East and a mutual friend put us in touch with Gennaro.

"Gennaro is still the landlord of the building and he wanted to make sure the restaurant went to the right person. He’s become a great friend and he still keeps a close eye on things – he comes in daily.

"Gennaro was so popular and people miss seeing him in the restaurant but we’re doing our best to honour what he created here. We haven’t made massive changes to the menu, we’ve kept the traditional Italian dishes, we didn’t want to do anything crazy.”

The traditional decor has also been kept across the two floors of the restaurant, which also has a terrace at the rear of the site. Some of the old Marcellos staff also remain, including floor manager Alessandro Manzo.

"Our chefs know Gennaro,” said Nico. “And we use the same supplier, Continental Quattro Stagioni, who specialise in importing Italian produce. “For the other ingredients we use local suppliers wherever possible to reduce the food miles.”

Nico says the new team has been welcomed on Wearside.

"In Newcastle, we have a lot of passing trade and pre-theatre dining as we’re close to the Tyne Theatre. In Sunderland, however, there’s a lot of regulars who’ve been coming to Marcellos for years. Sunderland also has a big Italian community and they’ve been coming to the restaurant a lot."

Marcellos, Albion Place, is open Tuesday to Thursday from 12noon until 9pm and Friday and Saturday from 12noon until 10pm.

