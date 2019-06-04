'Just what's needed for the City of Culture' - What Echo readers said as Sunderland's new KFC opens for business

It was finger-licking good news for Sunderland as the city’s new KFC branch opened its doors to hungry customers.

The fast food chain welcomed punters to its Pennywell branch, on the site of the former Dewhirst’s factory, on Monday, after 10 years of negotiations with owners UK Land Estates.

Mark Emery, manager of the KFC at Pennywell Sunderland, with the Mayor of Sunderland Councillor David Snowdon and Mayoress Diane Snowdon.

The site will also become home to a new Aldi store and Marstons pub, with planning permission already granted.

As some celebrated the welcome investment on Wearside and the regeneration of a formerly derelict site, Echo readers shared their views on the business launch on social media.

While many welcomed the new eatery, which also has restaurants at Thompson Retail Park and Market Square in the city, and praised the addition of new jobs for the area, others expressed concerns about another fast food outlet coming to Sunderland.

This is how readers reacted to the opening on the Sunderland Echo Facebook page:

Sara Ricci: “Just what Sunderland needs another fried food takeaway. There must be a shortage!”

Liam Corner: “£2.2 million! For a small restaurant like that.”

Steven Spoors: “Is a new takeaway outlet really worthy of all this celebration?”

Nicola Urwin: “Cause we need another place in Sunderland for fast food.”

Phil Gray: “Just what's needed for the City of Culture! Chicken and chips.”

Dave Buckley: “I've just drove past on my way to work. It's absolutely heaving.”

John Greig: “It’s the same as the rest.”

Sarah Wilson: “It’s finally open – close to home.”

Mark Gallagher: “Are they employing locals from round the doors? I hope so.”