Sunderland City Council Deputy Leader Coun Michael Mordey at the launch of this year's Portfolio Awards.

The Portfolio Awards are back for another year and once again, Sunderland City Council is right behind them.

It is working in partnership with the Sunderland Echo to find the best in business from across Sunderland, Wearside and County Durham.

And Councillor Michael Mordey, the council’s deputy leader, had a message for the cream of the area’s industry.

Launch of the Sunderland Portfolio Awards. From left, JPIMedia Regional Events Manger Lynn Wild, Sunderland City Council Deputy Leader Coun Michael Mordey and Editorial Director, JPIMedia North East Joy Yates.

“We have some fantastic businesses both big and small in the city and it is time for them to showcase what they do.

“It is time for them to achieve the recognition they deserve. It is time for them to shine,” he said.

Coun Mordey spoke with optimism about the future for industry on Wearside. He highlighted the BEAM building on the Vaux site as one example.

But it wasn’t the only one.

Sunderland City Council is once again the headline backer for our awards.

“For the first time in a long time, there is much momentum in the city centre and THE BEAM has been a big part of that,” he said.

Coun Mordey said there were ‘exciting times ahead with ongoing investment and the transformation of the city as a whole is continuing at a rapid pace including a number of exciting projects and initiatives.

“Sunderland’s city centre is set to be transformed, with investment expected to amount to £500m by 2030. This is being spearheaded by the City Council, which is injecting confidence into the market through its own £100m plus investment programme – including the new City Hall – which will act as a catalyst in attracting private sector investment.”

“Part of the £1.5bn of city-wide public and private sector investment projects underway to 2030, the new city centre vision creates a city centre to be proud of – one that acts as a key economic driver, creating jobs and opportunities for local people and helping Sunderland deliver on its undoubted potential.”

Coun Mordey also highlighted initiatives such as IAMP – a game-changing development which is bringing more than 7000 jobs and £500m of investment to the city, Sunderland Strategic Transport Corridor – with businesses already seeing the benefits from the Northern Spire (part of SSTC), improving the road network between the A19 and Port of Sunderland, the centre of the shipping sector, and the city centre.

He also described developments at the Vaux site which he said was ‘playing its part in boosting the city’s economy – and of course the recent announcement of Ocado – who will be locating right here in THE BEAM.”

The Sunderland Echo is delighted to be running the awards again and Joy Yates, JPIMedia North East Editorial Director and Sunderland Echo Editor, said: “We are so proud to be heralding the best in industry across Wearside.

“This is the 16th anniversary of the awards and the quantity and quality of entries continues to improve every year.

“We want this year to be the best ever but that can only happen if our readers nominate the businesses and individuals that make an impact in our areas.

"With so many new developments to be proud of; a city centre which is constantly improving and an entrepreneurial community that continues to innovate, our Portfolio Awards provide the perfect opportunity to honour and recognise the stand-out businesses in Wearside."

There’s plenty of time to enter before the closing date for nominations on September 27. Then, the judges face the unenviable task of trying to whittle down the field into a shortlist.

All of the chosen finalists will get to attend the grand finale. We will reveal the winners at a glittering evening of celebration on Thursday, November 7, at the Stadium of Light.

So come on, let’s get the process rolling by finding those businesses worthy of consideration.

To nominate, email lynn.wild@jpimedia.co.uk.