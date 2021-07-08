Prime Minister Boris Johnson outlined what life will look like when Step 4 of the roadmap comes into force, with restrictions on being seated and table service in hospitality due to end at this point.

Legal requirements to scan QR codes when entering venues will also cease.

Echo readers had differing views on whether or not table service should carry on – highlighting the additional work for employees and impact of cost for venues.

An announcement is due on Monday, July 12 as to whether Step 4 will definitely go ahead one week later on July 19.

This is what you said on the Sunderland Echo Facebook page:

Jackie Brannagan: “I do like table service and wish it could stay. It works well overseas when on holiday.”

Readers have been sharing their views on table service after Step 4 of the roadmap. Picture: Mark Case/Getty Images.

Stephen Rara Pob Austin: “For me personally, that was the best thing to come out of this pandemic was table service. Deffo in favour of keeping it.”

Lisa Ball: “Yes - but I do feel for the bars where there hasn’t been any uplift in staffing to support the additional work involved.”

Gary Milner: “No it's served its purpose and a fantastic job that everyone has done, so now let’s try and get a bit [of] normality back.”

Rachael Logan: “No it’s too much hard work for the pubs who can’t afford extra staff.”

Jade Devonport: “Personal choice I think. Although it does take forever to order drinks to the table so I’d prefer just getting up for one.”

Cath Breach: “As bar staff, it was really hard work when busy.”

Elizabeth Morrow: “Apps are the way forward, providing it’s executed properly.”

Kerri Peters: “I love table service, keep it but if someone wants to go to the bar then fine.”

Pippa Adams: “I think it can be difficult to get staff’s attention when they are busy. On the other hand, during the pandemic it has been irritating constantly getting asked if you need something.

"I think it is easier all round to go to the bar for staff and customers.”

