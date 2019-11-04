Job Show organisers Victoria Clark and Victoria Connaughton are coming back to the Stadium of Light

Recruitment and careers event The Job Show has again teamed up with Sunderland City Council and will return to The Stadium of Light on Thursday, November 14 from 10.30am till 2pm.

The free-to-attend event will showcase dozens of companies recruiting for a range of sectors.

City council leader Coun Graeme Miller said: ‘’This is now the fifth time we have welcomed The Job Show to Sunderland and we are delighted to be hosting it once again at the Stadium of Light.

Members of the public at a previous Job Show event held at The Stadium of Light

“It’s great to see so many local, regional and national employers getting involved and making a difference, providing a wide range of jobs and improving the prospects for many people in Sunderland and the region.

“The Job Show attracts job seekers from Northumberland to Teesside and everywhere else in between.

“It also provides opportunities for individuals wishing to access training or to have the chance to learn new skills or discover new talents – all of which helps boost the local and regional economy’’.

Job Show director Victoria Clarke added: ‘’We are delighted to be back in the North East - it is a great pleasure to be working in partnership once again with Sunderland City Council.

Coun Graeme Miller is delighted to welcome back The Job Show

“We thank them for their continued support and together with All our exhibitors taking part we will continue to ‘make a difference’ to our communities’.”

Among the exhibitors will be Sunderland City Council, TSB, Tesco Bank, Swissport, End Clothing, North East Autism Society, Sunderland College, the National Careers Service and more.

Job roles available will include customer service, social care, teachers and teaching assistants, residential child carers, passenger service and dispatch agents, while there will be training and apprenticeship opportunities in sectors including manufacturing, engineering, construction, social care, education, and professional business services.

For further information, visit the website www.thejobshow.com where you can register to attend.