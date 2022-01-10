Huey Morgan among acts announced for family-friendly festival at historic Lambton estate

Little Lindi, a new family weekender for the North East, will take place at the Lambton Estate, near Bournmoor, from July 22-25, 2022, and promises a host of family-focused music and arts.

Named after its sister event, Lindisfarne Festival in Northumberland, the weekender will feature headline performances from BBC 6 Music DJ Huey Morgan and the Ministry of Sound Disco Band.

Celebrating the very best in disco and house music, the Ministry of Sound Disco Band comprises a 16-piece funk and soul collective, who will be performing classics like Ain’t Nobody, Le Freak, I Feel Love, One More Time and Get Lucky.

Little Lindi takes place at the Lambton Estate this summer

Meanwhile long-time frontman of the Fun Lovin’ Criminals, Huey Morgan has had his own BBC radio shows for more than a decade and is set to get the crowds dancing.

Festival founder, Conleth Maenpaa, said: “We’re really delighted to have been able to book the Ministry of Sound Disco Band and Huey Morgan for the first Little Lindi festival.

“They really are the perfect festival double bill and we’re sure they will go down a storm with everyone – whether you’re a toddler or a grandparent.”

Joining them on the musical bill will be acts including Holy Moly and the Crackers, Beans on Toast, Ladies of Midnight Blue, We Are Champion (Queen tribute); The Greater Spotted Ceilidh Band and Reet Good Crack (Fleetwood Mac tribute).

DJ Huey Morgan is one of the headliners for the inaugural Little Lindi festival in 2022

The winners of a region-wide young talent search, launched on January 1, will also perform during a coveted slot on the main stage.

There will also be camping available for families at the 1,000 acre estate, which was once home to the much-loved Lambton lion park in the 1970s.

The estate, the historic seat of the Earls of Durham, will have five distinct areas for the festival: The Den, The Hive, The Walk of Love, The Wildings and The Walled Garden.

Over the course of the weekend, there will be creative workshops and activities including den building, campfire cooking, puppet making, flashmobs, DJing, mini beast hunts, mud kitchen fun, drumming classes, sensory tents and live real-time street art.

Lambton Castle. Picture by Frank Reid

North East dance agency, Dance City will be hosting a string of dance workshops and classes while Circus Central will also be inviting people to have a go at a range of circus skills.

Helen Kumar, dance engagement coordinator at Dance City, said: “We are so excited about the opportunity to be part of this new festival. We love working with families and the joy of seeing different ages dancing together. We want to get people moving!"

Well-being is also high up on the menu with a host of therapeutic sessions on offer for all ages, courtesy of Newcastle-based Shanti Bee.

There will also be a melting pot of different foods available, as well as campfire sing and play-a-longs (festival goers are encouraged to bring an instrument and get involved!), a Silent Disco, a circus tent, fairground rides, magic displays, storytelling, cinema screenings and lots of opportunities to get into nature too.

Ministry of Sound Disco Band will headline Little Lindi 2022. Photo by Betty Laura Zapata

Little Lindi’s creative director, Rosie Mason, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to be able to reveal what Little Lindi 2022 will have in store and are incredibly proud of the festival-wide programme we’ve put together.

“From the beginning, we wanted everything about Little Lindi to be focused on families enjoying themselves together and we can’t wait to see everyone soaking up the atmosphere and exploring what’s on offer.

“There will be so many opportunities to get involved and try something new with some of the region’s top artists and performers. It’s going to be really special.”

Tickets for Little Lindi, which will take place from July 22-25, 2022, on the Lambton Estate, County Durham, are on sale now and priced at £80 for adults and £17.50 for children from https://littlelindi.lindisfarnefestival.com/

