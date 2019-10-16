How you can help get one over on Newcastle by voting for Sunderland to be first place to sell Greggs' festive bakes
Pastry lovers on Wearside could be buying a Christmas favourite before the rest of the country.
Sunderland is one of 20 locations across the UK where people can vote for the long-awaited festive bake to be sold first
Voting is underway now and rival cities include Newcastle, Glasgow, Belfast, Bradford, Edinburgh and Manchester.
Greggs say the towns and cities have been specially selected for their love of the Festive Bake over the years. After a week of voting, the top five locations will be granted early access to the popular festive fare, up to a week before its national launch in November.
The Festive Bake is made from chicken breast, sage and onion stuffing and sweetcure bacon in a creamy sage with cranberry sauce. It is wrapped in puff pastry with a crunchy crumb topping.
It will be stocked nationwide across 2,000 shops as part of the Greggs’ savoury Christmas menu, which will also be launched in November.
The winning town or cities will be the first to have the Festive Bake on sale on Friday, November 1 in one of its shops.
The festive bake tour will then head to each of the other four locations each day leading up until the national launch.
Fans can also nominate themselves to represent Sunderland and transport an Olympic-style Festive Bake torch to signify the start of Christmas in each shop.
They will also be awarded with an exclusive Greggs gift card.
Voting is now open at www.christmasstartshere.co.uk.