How to get 2-4-1 tickets at top Sunderland Empire shows including Jersey Boys and Dreamgirls

The High Street West theatre has joined more than 100 theatres UK wide for the new campaign, for which The National Lottery is providing up to £2 million to subsidise over 150,000 tickets across the UK.

Love Your Local Theatre is a new campaign encouraging the public to support their local theatres as they begin to recover from the impact of Covid.

Run by leading theatre membership body UK Theatre and made possible by the support of The National Lottery, the campaign means National Lottery players are being offered the chance to buy one ticket and get another free for participating shows as a thank you for the £30 million they raise every week for Good Causes, including support for the performing arts and theatres during the pandemic.

You can get 2-4-1 tickets at Sunderland Empire

Throughout March, National Lottery players can get 2-for-1 theatre tickets for performances of Sunderland Empire shows including Birmingham Royal Ballet – Don Quixote, Jersey Boys starring Sunderland actor Michael Pickering, Dreamgirls and The ELO Experience.

Stephanie Sirr, President of UK Theatre, said: “We are delighted to be working with The National Lottery on Love Your Local Theatre, the first time UK Theatre members across the country have united for a ticket promotion of this scale.

"We should be hugely proud in this country to have such an extensive, vibrant and diverse range of regional theatres, all of which play a vital role in the theatre landscape of the UK and beyond.

"After such a turbulent two years, we want to shout about the fact that theatres are open and ready to reward audiences for their patience and loyalty - please visit your local theatre and help them continue to make brilliant creative work.”

Jersey Boys is among the shows in the offer

The Love Your Local Theatre promotion is available to anyone who is a National Lottery player and possesses a National Lottery ticket. From 2 February, players can purchase tickets at available performances taking place during the month of March.