Here's how proposed new traffic system and bus priority route in Sunderland's Holmeside could look

The proposals would create a bus priority route along Holmeside through to Vine Place by creating a gyratory system turning traffic from Holmeside onto Maritime Street.

It means that a new road link would be created through the site of the former Peacock’s store, which was destroyed by a fire in 2019, on to Brougham Street.

As a result of the new link, Maritime Street, Broughham Street and Waterloo Place would become one-way to create the clockwise gyratory system – returning traffic to Holmeside in an easterly direction.

A priority bus route will be added on Holmeside heading towards Vine Place.

It is hoped that the plans will look to improve the public realm to the south of west of the new Sunderland Station by creating a more pedestrian-friendly environment.

Sunderland City Council are estimating that the project will begin in Spring 2022 and be completed by Spring 2023.

Deputy Leader of Sunderland City Council and Cabinet Member for Environment and Transport, Councillor Claire Rowntree, is urging residents to view the proposals and submit their thoughts on them.

An artist's impression of how the proposals will look when finished.

She said: “These proposals have been designed to increase accessibility and safety, while making improvements to the landscape and public realm around the new Sunderland Station.

"Improving pedestrian connectivity will also encourage the use of sustainable transport to reduce carbon emissions and help us on our way to making Sunderland a carbon neutral city by 2040.

“I would encourage residents to view the proposals online and submit their views. This is an opportunity for you to engage with the council’s vision and provide us with valuable feedback.”

A new road link will be added at the former Peacock's store.

The council is proposing that the works will be carried out in short sections as a way of minimising disruption to both residents and businesses in Sunderland city centre.

If you wish to find out more about the new road proposals to Holmeside or want to have your say, then you can visit: www.sunderland.gov.uk/holmeside.

When the work is complete, Holmeside will become a one-way traffic system.

