Plastic recycling specialist Quantafuel is proposing to build the plastics recycling plant on a 12-acre site on the eastern edge of Port of Sunderland and is preparing to submit a planning application.

Should planning application be approved, is scheduled to open during 2024 and will create around 100 new long-term jobs with the chance of training and apprenticeship opportunities for the local community.

It is also understand that around 200 jobs will also be supported during the construction process.

The CEO of Quantafuel, Lars Rosenløv, said: “I’m pleased to announce Quantafuel’s expansion into circular plastics in the UK.

“We’ve identified an excellent site in Sunderland and are grateful for the positive welcome from the port and the city council.

“It’s important that we give the local community a chance to look at the plans and find out more, and this is the first step in doing that.

An artist's impression of what the proposed plant would look like.

“We’re disappointed that we had to postpone our plans for community drop-in events in January, so we’re making the information available on our website for now.”

If approved, the facility will process low value plastic waste that is currently not recycled in the UK, such as soft food packaging and a variety of domestic and industrial plastics.

It will transform the waste plastics into raw materials that can be used again in the production of high-grade plastic.

The plant will be designed to process more than 110,000 tonnes of plastics that will come from locations across the North of England.

The site at the Port of Sunderland that is earmarked for the new plant.

It would use a chemical process, known as pyrolysis, to break down the waste plastic into small fragments in the absence of oxygen.

Mr Rosenløv added: “This is our first step into circular plastics in the UK. At present, there are no environmentally-friendly ways to dispose of these plastics and they are sent to landfill or incinerated or are found littering the countryside and oceans.

"The plant would be a positive step towards helping the UK achieve its net zero targets.”

Councillor Graeme Miller, Leader of Sunderland City Council and Chair of Port of Sunderland, encouraged people to find out more about the plans.

He commented: “The Covid pandemic has upset a lot of plans at the moment and, understandably, Quantafuel felt postponing the drop-in events was the safest thing to do.

“I do encourage people to have a look at the detailed information on the Quantafuel website and to feedback comments online.

“We look forward to the Quantafuel team holding an exhibition of their plans in the city as soon as they’re able.”

Quantafuel is inviting members of the public to view the information online now at www.quantafuel.com/sunderland and ifanyone wishes to get in touch, they can do so via email at [email protected]

