Hays Travel reopens Thomas Cook stores across North East as it reveals 769 staff already recruited
Thousands of jobs at Thomas Cook will be saved after Hays Travel, agreed to buy the historic holiday company's high street shops and some have already been reopened.
It was announced on Wednesday, October 9, that Hays Travel signed a deal with the Official Receiver and Special Managers from KPMG and had already employed more than 25% of the former Thomas Cook retail employees in a proposal to re-open the stores with immediate effect.
The deal involves re-opening retail premises that will complement Hays Travel's own 190 shops across the UK.
On Thursday, October 10, it was confirmed that some stores have already reopened including shops in Redcar, Alnwick, Morpeth, Teesside Park, Metro Centre Gateshead, Sunderland and Middlesbrough.
A spokesperson for Hays Travel said: “We are delighted to say that we already have some former Thomas Cook stores open with their original staff in place, and customers are popping to welcome them back while we get trading up and running.
“We are re-opening all of 555 Thomas Cook shops as soon as possible and we are employing Thomas Cook people as fast as we can – 769 have been recruited and 180 made an offer up to last night.
“Our intention is to keep all the stores trading by making all of them profitable in their own right. The vast majority already are profitable and with some of the Hays Travel business approach and ethos, supported by our brilliant people, we are in good stead.”