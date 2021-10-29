Halloween hi-jinks as staff at Hays Travel's Sunderland head office get into the spirit

Workers were invited to don fancy dress for their shifts at the site in Keel Square today, Friday, October 29.

Prizes are being given out for the best costumes, carved pumpkins and decorated desks, while staff are also taking part took part in ghoulish games including treasure hunts, trick or treat, and dress the mummy competitions.

And money raised is going to fund research into childhood cancer neuroblastoma.

Hay’s people director Becky Robson said: “What a spook-tacular day.

"Everyone has been in a spooky spirit with our offices decorated to scary perfection and fun and games planned throughout the day.”

Long and Short Haul Product Assistant Harry Linford, said the day had been a real team builder: "It’s fab to see how many people have come together to really boost team morale and feel a part of the Hays family.”

(from left) Steven Morris, Harry Linford, Emma Craggs and Charles Kasper get in on the phone

(from left) Megan Hemmingfield, Sam Burns and Sharon McManus in the party mood