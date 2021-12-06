The new-build Greggs drive-thru will sit adjacent to the Costa Coffee drive-thru which opened in December 2020 as part of the roadside element of the groundbreaking development.

Integra 61 is the largest logistics and manufacturing opportunity in the North East in a generation and is home to Amazon’s new 2 million sq ft Fulfilment Centre which is fully operational with some 1,000 employees on site.

Up to 1 million sq ft of design and build space can be delivered, bespoke to occupier requirements, at Integra 61 with serviced plots available to accommodate units from 1,200 sq ft up to 500,000 sq ft.

The Drive Thru will be Greggs' first in County Durham

The 205 acre site, which has the potential to create 4,000 jobs and add £2 billion to the regional economy over the next 10 years, will also create some 300 new homes, a 70-bed hotel, family pub/restaurant, vehicle dealerships and a number of trade counter/retail units.

Citrus Durham will be commencing development on the Greggs unit later this year with the unit expected to open for business early 2022.

David Cullingford, Project Lead for Integra 61 and Citrus Durham, said;

“Since we opened Costa Coffee, the roadside element of Integra 61 is really taking shape and we are delighted to be welcoming Greggs to the scheme. With the high volume of Amazon workers, drive-thru customers and the homeowners all bringing life to Integra 61, we are excited to be discussing options with a number of parties for the remaining widespread opportunities from industrial units to trade counter units and showrooms in addition to a nursery and hotel.”

Roisin Currie, Retail and Property Director for Greggs, said: “Our new drive-thru site in County Durham will provide customers with a modern and convenient new place to experience all their Greggs favourites on-the-go.”

Greggs opened its first North East drive-thru in its birthplace of Newcastle in 2019 and it has been reported that the drive-thru format is a key growth area for the popular chain.

