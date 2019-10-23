Greggs to give away free festive bakes in Sunderland ahead of national launch
A Greggs store in Sunderland is set to give away 100 free festive bakes ahead of the highly anticipated launch.
Sunderland was one of 20 locations across the UK where people could vote for the long-awaited festive bake to be sold first but they have been beaten by five other cities including Newcastle.
Newcastle, Birmingham, Manchester, Cardiff and London have all bagged the chance to be first to get the festive bake but it’s not all over for Sunderland.
The city’s Union Street branch is set to offer 100 festive bakes on the nationwide launch date – November 7. Those who get there first will be in the chance of getting one for free.
It is one of 15 cities who missed out on the chance for the product to be on sale early in their local stores.
Voters have also been nominating themselves in huge numbers to be in with a chance of being a Greggs Superfan.
Just under 10,000 people entered to win the chance to carry the Festive Bake Torch into the chosen Greggs store and be awarded with a £100 Greggs gift card.
The torch will be transported across Greggs shops in an Olympic-style Festive Bake Tour in the winning locations to signify the start of Christmas.
The Festive Bake will be released on sale in those Greggs shops and it is part of the Greggs’ Christmas menu which launches in November as festivities begin.