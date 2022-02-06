Go North East, which operates services in County Durham, Northumberland and Tyne & Wear, are looking to hire 85 bus drivers along with 16 mechanical engineers to service the company’s fleet of around 600 buses.

The company aims to train bus drivers to be “fully road trained” within a month, with salaries starting at £21,000 per year and with the potential to rise to an annual salary of £35,000.

Engineering roles include skilled fitters, skilled Passenger Carrying Vehicle (PCV)/Heavy Goods Vehicle (HGV) electricians and skilled coach-builders, with applicants requiring a Level 3 qualification in car, HGV or PCV engineering or electrical maintenance.

Go North East is looking to recruit over 100 bus drivers and engineers.

Stephen King, commercial director at Go North East, said: “Our dedicated workforce play a critical role in keeping the region moving, and we’re looking for more people to join our hardworking teams across the North East.

“If you fancy a change of career and have great customer service skills, our award-winning training team can teach you to drive a bus, where you’ll become part of a well-established and respected regional business, that has great opportunities for progression.”

Company employees also benefit from free travel and discounted travel for family members as well as discounts at supermarkets and high street retailers. Go North East currently has depots in Chester-le-Street, Consett, Gateshead, Hexham, Percy Main, Peterlee, Sunderland and Washington.

Further information about the roles available and how to apply can be found on the company’s website at www.gonortheast.co.uk/join-the-team.

