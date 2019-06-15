Sunderland families have thrown their support behind hopes to bring a new leisure centre to the city.

Wearside’s Liberal Democrat councillors are calling for a replacement for the much-loved Crowtree Leisure Centre, which shut down in 2011 before being bulldozed two years later.

A view of Crowtree Leisure Centre from the outside.

Their plea, which will be discussed at next week's full meeting of Sunderland City Council, added that Crowtree was closed down “against the will of the people”.

The Lib Dems spoke of everyone’s “fond memories” of the place and said they believed families were “crying out” for a new centre which would be accessible to everyone.

Their call was largely backed on social media, with dozens of people getting in touch to share their memories of visiting and working at Crowtree in their younger years.

A number of readers instead supported other additions to Sunderland instead of a new leisure centre, including a music venue and different shops – adding that “the last one would still be there if you all used it”.

Echo readers have been sharing their views on the return of a leisure centre in Sunderland.

Here are your messages of support from the Echo Facebook page:

Sue Etchells Johnson: “Spent best part of my 6 weeks holidays in Crowtree with friends as we couldn't afford holidays, I loved it.”

Paul Campbell: “Loved Crowtree and would be very happy if 2.0 is built!”

Carol Longstaff: “Would love this to happen - great memories and it would be an asset in our super city.”

Hollie Jane Eastwood: “Gravy and chips and a blue slush after swimming in the cafe oh happy memories.”

Alison Edwards: “The Aquatic Centre was never an adequate replacement for so many reasons - but sadly I can't see it happening.”

Brian Morrison: ”Would be absolutely delighted! Used to have some wonderful times there as a kid.”

Michele Varley: “Give our kids an exciting venue.”

Melisa Krzalic Gardner: “I'd definitely bring my daughter if it was to open up similar to what it was. There are no places like it any more!”

Susan Tye: “Wow Sunderland Council are finally listening to what the public need and want!! Brilliant news if it happens.”

Paul Temple: “Many a friendship or even marriage has started from either ice rink pool or even staff.”