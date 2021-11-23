Gentoo submits plans for 225 new affordable homes across two developments in Carley Hill

The £37 million proposals will look to redevelop the former Carley Hill school site, which has been empty for 16 years, and the former quarry site into new residential developments.

The plans state that the developments will be fully affordable, with most of the homes to be made available for rent or for affordable homeownership options, such as shared ownership and rent to buy.

Gentoo have issued images of what the development could look like.

In total, the 225 proposed properties would provide a home for just over 500 people.

Should the plans be approved, 286 jobs will be created on-site and in the wider community, creating an additional £33.6 million of gross value added to the region.

Joanne Gordon, Development Director at Gentoo Group, believes the proposals will provide a huge boost to the local economy.

She said: “New affordable homes are a major part of Gentoo’s future as we look to meet the varying needs of Sunderland’s residents.

"These developments are the next stage of delivering hundreds of high-quality, affordable new homes and will have a major positive impact on the local economy during both the construction phase and once complete as we welcome new tenants to the homes.”

Councillor Kevin Johnston, Sunderland City Council’s Cabinet Member for Dynamic City, has revealed that the local authority is working closely with Gentoo to ensure the developments will deliver what is being proposed.

He commented: “Gentoo has embarked on an ambitious programme for building hundreds of new and affordable homes over the next five years.

“The City Council is very supportive of all this work and has worked closely with Gentoo on ensuring that this development at Carley Hill will offer both choice and affordability.

“By working together on preparing this site, we are continuing our city's social and economic transformation to a more dynamic, healthy and vibrant Sunderland.”

You can view more information about the proposals on Gentoo’s website by clicking here.

