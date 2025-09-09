Gateshead business Baking Bosses recognised by Theo Paphitis in national #SBS awards
Business and retail entrepreneur and self-confessed Shopkeeper, Theo re-shared Charlotte’s message to his combined 800,000 Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram followers and, as a result, bakingbosses.com has seen a noticeable increase in followers, website traffic and a surge of enquiries for their Bake Boss Club membership, trainings and resources. They are also profiled on the #SBS website (www.theopaphitissbs.com) that is exclusive to all Small Business Sunday winners.
Charlotte Dodds said, “We are thrilled to have been chosen. I entered more than once and kept going, tweaking my message each week. This win proves that persistence pays off. Jo and I started Baking Bosses to make it easier for bakers to feel supported, confident and visible. It is fantastic to have Theo’s support and to be welcomed into a community that champions small businesses.”
Small business champion and Ryman Stationery, Robert Dyas and Boux Avenue Chairman, Theo Paphitis, said: “We are thrilled to welcome new #SBS members every week and highlight just how important it is to support our small businesses here in the UK. My vision is that everyone who has ever won an #SBS re-tweet from me becomes part of a friendly club; like-minded individuals who can share successes and learnings. The website will also give a valuable profile to the winners chosen and I wish Baking Bosses every success.”
Anyone looking for a re-post from Theo should post to him on X, LinkedIn or Instagram about their business on Sunday between 5 PM and 7.30 PM and include the hashtag #SBS. Six lucky businesses are re-tweeted every Monday at 8PM and then invited to enter their profile on the new website, attend the annual #SBS networking event and take advantage of the networking opportunities.