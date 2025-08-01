From Hendon to Honolulu: Sunderland marketing agency celebrates 10 years

Sunderland marketing agency, dodio, recently celebrated its 10-year anniversary with a special event and the promotion of one of their longest serving staff.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ‘do’ studio - founded by husband and wife team Chris and Senga Kean and proudly based in Sunderland - has helped hundreds of businesses locally, nationally, and internationally over the last 10 years, from Hendon on Wearside to Honolulu in Hawaii.

High-profile clients have included the NHS and Sunderland City Council, while dodio has also become specialised in launching new commercial brands now turning over tens of millions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The agency celebrated their anniversary with an event at the Sheepfolds Stables development in Sunderland, which offered an opportunity to reflect on their business successes, how they’ve given back to the local community and charities, and to announce that long-serving Head of Design Jameson Lai was being promoted to co-director.

(L-R) Jameson Lai, Senga Kean, and Chris Kean (team dodio)

Speaking about the appointment, Jameson says: “It’s such an honour to be brought onboard as a director and a real joy to work with a passionate and driven team of creative individuals. We’re all super excited to take dodio to the next level as we enter the next decade and deliver more value to all our wonderful clients.”

“We’re delighted to have reached 10 years as an agency,” explains founder and director Chris Kean. “It’s a real milestone for us and has been a chance to take stock while also looking to the future with excitement.

“There are too many highlights to mention, but delivering digital strategy and communications for the NHS during the pandemic, partnering with Sunderland City Council on various strategic and creative projects, and helping multiple new brands achieve long-term commercial success, definitely stand out.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as working with a wide range of valued clients, including well-known Sunderland names like Richard Reed Solicitors and Edmundson Electrical, dodio has launched countless websites, delivered dozens of strategic marketing workshops, and helped many businesses access funding.

Chris adds: “We have had a hugely successful and rewarding decade and it still feels like the best is yet to come.”

Co-founder and director Senga Kean adds: “It felt like the perfect moment to announce Jameson’s new role as a director of dodio. He was originally brought in as a designer and we wanted to recognise the significant influence he’s had on dodio’s creative quality, culture, and business direction.

“We’re a highly effective team – combining strategy, creativity, and authenticity in every project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“From day one, we’ve been proudly Sunderland-based, with our home at the North East BIC. That’s where it all started, and where we’re still growing today.”

Alongside their business successes, Chris and Senga have also made a point of giving back to local community groups and charities through pro bono and voluntary work. They’ve also shown off their sense of humour (and dance moves) while doing so, such as when they took part in a Strictly Come Dancing-style dance competition, Strictly St Cuthbert’s, to raise money for St Cuthbert’s Hospice. Other beneficiaries include Veterans for Veterans in Care, The Joseph George Fucile Fund, HOPE, Grace House – named Corporate Supporter of the Year, and the RSPCA.

Senga says: “We really mean it when we say we’re Sunderland-based and proud! We wouldn’t be where we are today without the North East as a region, Sunderland as a city, and the communities that we’re a part of.

“We’ve worked with global clients all over the world, as far afield as Hawaii, but what’s happening on our doorstep is just as important to us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“From ambitious small businesses to established companies looking to spend their marketing budget more efficiently, we’re here to help - and we couldn’t be more excited about the opportunities the next 10 years will bring.”