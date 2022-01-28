From Chris Ramsey to Cinderella - raising the curtain on a bumper season at Gala Durham

The Durham City venue, which is operated by Durham County Council, has unveiled its new season – with plenty in store for theatre-goers.

Theatre Space North East’s Black Mirror-esque Girl In The Machine, takes place on Saturday 19 February. Written by the award-winning Stef Smith it explores present-day unease about digital intrusiveness.

Following the success of its productions of The War of the Worlds and The Hound of the Baskervilles, Northern Stage will present its electrifying adaptation of H.G. Wells’ science fiction classic The Invisible Man (Tuesday 1 March).

Durham Gala has unveiled a packed spring season

Hollyoaks and War Horse’s Majid Mehdizadeh stars in Young Man’s Angry Movements (Y’MAM) on Friday 1 April. In this brutally honest autobiographical solo-show, Majid looks at the origins of his personal struggle with anger, anxieties, desires and fantasies of toxic masculinity.

And award-winning Quick Duck Theatre will bring its Edinburgh Fringe smash-hit coming- of-age comedy about the complications of 21 st Century communication Yours Sincerely to Gala Durham on Friday 8 April.

Gala Durham’s comedy line-up continues with The Mash Report’s Nish Kumar’s new show ‘Your Power, Your Control (Saturday 12 February).

Ed Gamble who will be stopping at Gala Durham twice as part of his ‘Electric’ tour on Friday 18 and Friday 25 February, while Welsh comedian and oft-seen panelist on Have I Got News For You and Would I Lie You Kiri Pritchard-McLean will perform her show

First Time (2019) c. Andrew Perry

‘Home Truths’ on Saturday 12 March.

Double Edinburgh Comedy Award nominee Ahir Shah returns with ‘Dress’, a new show about significance, insignificance and scurvy on Friday 25 February, and American comic Reginald D. Hunter is back with the searingly honest and brutally funny ‘Bombe Shuffleur’

on Saturday 26 March.

Through their trademark blend of joyful songs, silly stand-up and riotous storytelling, Jonny & The Baptists visit Gala Durham on Friday 22 April to help people find meaning, humour and beauty in the worst years of the century.

South Shields comedian Chris Ramsey performs in February

The North East’s own Chris Ramsey (Sunday 13 February), The Masked Singer host Joel Dommett (Saturday 26 February) and Mark Steel (Thursday 28 April) will also be performing to a sold-out Gala Durham as part of their tours.

Following the success of The Nutcracker Re-Miced, Gala Durham will be once again be producing family theatre with Cinderella’s SnapTok (Friday 25 and Saturday 26 February).

A co-production with Blowin’ A Hooley, this fairy tale for the 21 st Century sees Cinderella 20 years after her ‘happy ever after’ and Prince Charming nowhere to be seen.

And there’s more for families to enjoy as Northern Ballet retells classic children’s story Pinocchio on Friday 8 April and Yorkshire-based theatre company Wrongsemble presents a brand new musical retelling of Cinderella with The Not So Ugly Sisters (Wednesday 13

Northern Ballet - Harris Beattie, Aerys Merrill and Kirica Takahashi in Pinocchio. Photo Drew Forsyth

April).

Fresh from lifting the glitterball this year on Strictly Come Dance, a sold-out audience can expect all their favourite ballroom and Latin dances from Giovanni Pernice on Wednesday 23 March.

Fifty years since the release of their classic album ‘Fog On The Tyne’, Lindisfarne frontman Billy Mitchell and founder member Ray Laidlaw present an evening of music and stories in The Lindisfarne Story on Saturday 23 April. And nearly 30 years since their

formation, John Peel favourites Half Man Half Biscuit play Gala Durham on Friday 29 April.

Comedian Joel Dommett brings his UK tour to Durham