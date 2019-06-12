Firefighters were called to Sunderland’s Nissan site after a blaze broke out in a storage area.

Crews from Washington, South Shields, Marley Park and Sunderland Central fire stations attended an alarm at the battery plant next to the main factory last night, Tuesday, June 11.

A Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “Crews arrived at 20:43 and left at 21.54.

“The fire in a storage area was extinguished prior to the arrival of crews, due to the activation of the automatic fire suppression system installed in the factory.

“Firefighters ventilated the area using positive pressure ventilation.

“The incident was left under the supervision of Nissan specialist crews.”

A spokesman for battery plant operator Envision-AESC said: "A small fire that occurred in a storage area of the plant was extinguished before the fire service arrived.

"No one was injured and production impact was minimal."