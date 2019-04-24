‘Eyesore’ Sunderland site could become new business centre in major transformation

An “eyesore” site in Sunderland could be transformed into modern business units under new plans.

Just Hard Metals lodged plans for a plot of land off Camden Street South Back, in Southwick, earlier this month.

If approved by Sunderland City Council, the site – near the grade II listed Queen Alexandra Bridge – could become a new hub for businesses.

Plans for the site include three two-storey buildings, 11 car parking spaces and a new bin store to the east of the site.

Fitz Architects, which has drawn up the plans, have confirmed the units will have flat roofs to reduce any impact on the historic bridge.

Managing director, Craig Fitzakerly, said the units will provide an “opportunity for a storage / workshop area with ancillary areas to the ground floor and associated office space to the first floor.”

He added:”The elevations and materials will reflect the local area with a mix of dark metal cladding and brickwork.”

In documents submitted to the council, architects state the plans represent a “sympathetic and appropriate response to the particular opportunities and constraints of the site.”

A heritage statement adds: “The current vacant land is an eyesore and has been for sale for a couple of years by Sunderland City Council.

“The proposals form a considered and well-designed contemporary development taking account of the adjacent listed building.

“Views of the bridge will still be maintained from the site and approach road from the west.

“The best views of the bridge and arches are coming from either north or south which the proposed new building will have no impact on.”

The public can make comments on the plans until Tuesday, May 14 with a decision expected in June.

To have your say, visit www.sunderland.gov.uk/online-applications and search planning ref: 19/00593/FU4

Business units planned for site off Camden Street, Southwick South Back Picture: Google

Caption: Architect drawings of how the business units could look. Picture: Fitz Architects

Chris Binding , Local Democracy Reporting Service