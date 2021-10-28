And the news comes from the University of Sunderland which is a backer of this year’s Portfolio Awards.

The plan will involve a new organisation being set up which is called the Sunderland Creatives Agency. It is being established by the Faculty of Arts and Creative Industries at the University of Sunderland.Sunderland Creatives Agency will harness the skills and talents of students from the university to create an ‘agile creative agency that supports clients across the North East’.

The exciting new initiative will help clients with everything from brand development to graphic design.

It will also offer animation and podcast content as well as social media support, copywriting, public relations, photography, and illustration.

Its vision is to inspire students with authentic work experience during their time while they re studying with the University of Sunderland.

It will also back businesses, entrepreneurs, and charities in the region by giving them access to creative resources which will help to propel their brand.

University chiefs said the mission will be to support the region’s economic and skills development through an innovative partnership that will create opportunities for people and organisations of all backgrounds.

Professor Arabella Plouviez is the academic dean of the Faculty of Arts and Creative Industries and described how the new agency was coming it at a perfect time alongside the university’s support for the Portfolio Awards.

She said: “We are delighted to sponsor the Creative Industries Award, which recognises innovation and resilience during a challenging time for the creative economy

“It's great to see the Portfolio Awards back and face-to-face as we look forward to a bright future.

“This is a wonderful opportunity to introduce the business community to the Sunderland Creatives Agency, which is a new venture connecting our talented students with opportunities to make content in the North East.”

As well as the University of Sunderland, we have lots more fantastic backers on board to help make the awards a success.

This year's competition is the first to be held since the pandemic struck.

The shortlists in each category have now been chosen and the winners will be revealed in a ceremony at the Stadium of Light on Thursday, November 4.

Winners will be announced in categories which include small, medium and large businesses of the year.

Technology of the year, employer of the year, creative industries and city centre business of the year are also among an impressive list of categories.

Now in their 15th year, the Sunderland Echo is proud to present the Portfolio Business 2021 Awards which are a celebration of excellence within the business sector.

Sunderland City Council is once again the headline sponsor and we are also delighted to welcome on board Artventurers, Gentoo, the North East Autism Society, Station Taxis, Bradley Hall, South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust, Thompson Waste Management, Sunderland College, University of Sunderland, NHS Sunderland Clinical Commissioning Group, and the North East Business and Innovation Centre in Sunderland.