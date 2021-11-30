Esh Construction will begin work on the new Ryhope Doxford Link Road (RDLR) that will connect the roundabout at Highclere Drive through to the Cherry Knowles site next month.

The firm will construct a 600m single carriageway road on behalf of Sunderland City Council, along with a four-metre-wide, three- span bridge for pedestrians, cyclists, and equestrians to allow allow the new highway to pass beneath Burdon Lane.

Work is expected to take just over a year to complete and is part of a range of infrastructure works to support the development of the South Sunderland Growth Area (SSGA).

City council leader Coun Graeme Miller said: “We’re delighted to have appointed Esh Construction as the delivery partner to progress with the RDLR.

“This is a significant new road that will connect the communities taking shape in the Sunderland South Growth Area, ensuring transport links across the city are fit for purpose long into the future.

"We’re pleased this will continue to deliver social value supporting people and businesses in the city with jobs and opportunities.”

The route of the new road

The project is being partly funded by the developers of SSGA. as well as using part of a £25million grant from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities’ Housing Infrastructure Fund.

Steve Conn, divisional director at Esh Construction, said: “Building on the success of the recently completed Sunderland Strategic Transport Corridor Phase 3 and the current works to re-develop Parsons Depot, we are delighted to be once again working in partnership with the council to improve local infrastructure and transport links in and around the city.

“This scheme will involve deep rock cuttings of 7metres, as well as a large volume of earthworks, drainage and service diversions. Throughout the scheme we will look to maximise the social and economic benefits for the local community by employing a local workforce, procuring a local supply chain and supporting local initiatives.”

Upon completion of this phase, the road will complete the link between the A1018 Southern Radial Route, Burdon Road, Doxford Park and beyond.

How the new bridge will look

