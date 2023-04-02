With the Easter holidays upon us, the nights lengthening and the prospect of better weather around the corner, there’s nothing better than a family lunch out at your local pub or enjoying a couple of drinks in a beer garden.
However, for parents with younger children, balancing dining out or enjoying an alfresco glass of wine always needs to be balanced with keeping the little ones entertained.
What better way than to find a pub with a play park, where parents can enjoy a drink and a chat while the children can play in a safe environment.
Here are eight pubs in around Sunderland which cater for the needs of both adults and children.
1. Teal Farm Pub
The Teal Farm pub on Edale Close in Washington has an extensive beer garden which is set alongside a children's play area which includes slide, swings and climbing apparatus. Photograph: Google Maps Photo: Google
2. Wearside Farm
Wearside Farm on Turbine Way has a designated family dining area, beer garden and outdoor play park. And if the weather isn't playing ball there is even an indoor play area for the little ones to enjoy. Photo: Picture by David Allan
3. Floaters Mill
The Floaters Mill in Woodstone Village in Fencehouses offers the chance to enjoy that country pub feel while the children play in the extensive play area. There is also a beer garden to enable parents to keep a watchful eye whilst the children play. Photograph: Google Maps Photo: Google
4. The Wessington Brewers Fayre.
With slides, ball pools and climbing apparatus The Wessington Brewers Fayre in Castletown offers an extensive soft play experience for all the children. Entry to the play area is £3.50 per child for a supervised 90 minute session. Photo: Stu Norton