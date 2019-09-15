Echo readers call for a three-day weekend as more businesses make changes to office hours
The majority of Sunderland Echo readers have announced that they would prefer to work longer days to have a three-day weekend.
This decision comes from our recent poll on social media where we asked you: “As more businesses make changes to their office hours, would you prefer to work four longer days, and have a three-day weekend?”
Out of the 817 people that voted, the majority (85%) of readers voted for a long weekend leaving 123 voting against one.
Nathan David is happy to work longer hours. He said: “Great idea - used to work 8-6 four days a week with a day off. (Mon week one, Tues week two etc). Meant you got a four day weekend once a month.”
Bryony Jade Fucile is all for the decision. She said: “As a shift worker, three days off would be the absolute dream.”
Graeme Wharton commented: “As a bus driver I'd love a three day weekend.”
Barry Watts said: “I already do.”
Not everyone is happy about working longer hours though.
Keiron Shaw said: “No chance. Childcare is expensive enough.”
Graeme Collinson said he used to work that way: “Long long days just to get a half day Friday off. Just not worth it. In most cases anyway, I used to work Fridays overtime so in effect still worked a five day week.”
The question also raised concerns for some.
Graham Storey said: “So who is going to work the weekends?”