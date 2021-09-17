Students are being urged to scoot safe this Freshers Week as Neuron launches a Safe Riding Campaign with Sunderland University.

In partnership with Sunderland City Council, operator Neuron will be launching a Student Safe Riding Campaign to remind students of the safe riding rules and educate freshers who may not have used an e-scooter before.

Neuron’s ScootSafe team will be attending the University of Sunderland Freshers Fairs on September 22 where new students will have the opportunity to take a safety briefing.

The operator will also be offering 1,000 students free £4 e-scooter credits if they complete a Safe Rider Quiz available through Neuron UK’s Facebook and Instagram pages from September, 17.

During Freshers Week, Neuron will be launching new Student Passes with the weekly Student pass at £17.60 and monthly pass at £28.80, which offers unlimited rides for up to 90 minutes per day with no additional unlocking fees.

To redeem, students can verify their university email address at the ‘Rates & Passes’ page through the Neuron app.

Neuron is also highlighting other safety features including the ‘helmet selfie’ which awards riders free 30p credits if they take a picture of themselves wearing the helmet.

The company has been working to improve safety measure of e-scooters by introducing the app-controlled Helmet Lock which secures a safety helmet to the e-scooter, electronically releasing it to use at the start of the booking.

As well as the “Follow My Ride” which allows riders to share their trip with friends and family in real time and a 999 emergency button which can tell if someone has had a fall.

George Symes, UK Regional Manager at Neuron Mobility, said: “Neuron’s e-scooters provide a safe, socially-distanced and environmentally friendly transport option in Sunderland.

"As students return from their summer holidays, and freshers start using the e-scooter for the first time, we want to ensure that riders use the e-scooters safely and responsibly.”

Deputy Leader of Sunderland City Council and Portfolio Holder for Environment and Transport, Councillor Claire Rowntree added: “E-scooters provide a safe and convenient way for students to get around now that term has started and we’re pleased that e-scooters are contributing to reducing congestion and improving air quality.”

