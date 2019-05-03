Dragons’ Den star Jenny Campbell set for Sunderland Stadium of Light date

TV Dragon Jenny Campbell will land in Sunderland this month.

Jenny, a panel member on the hit BBC show Dragons’ Den, will visit the Stadium of Light on Wednesday, May 22, to talk to fledging start-ups and growing businesses about securing investment as keynote speaker at the region’s annual investor matching conference, FinanceCamp.

She will join Chris Reed, from ProxiSmart, the North East business in which she invested after his appearenseg on the programme.

“Entrepreneurship is the life blood of the UK economy, and that’s true not only for start-ups, but for established businesses looking to launch new products,” she said.

“I’m excited to have the chance to discuss the opportunities for innovative regional companies to secure investment. The journey can be challenging, but it’s most rewarding – as both an entrepreneur and investor – when you strike up a partnership that works and can really accelerate a business forward.”

After leaving school at 16 to begin her working life counting cash in a bank branch, Jenny climbed through the ranks to become one of the few senior female bankers at the time in the UK.

After thirty years in the banking trade, Jenny left the corporate world in 2006 in pursuit of a new challenge - to turn around a failing cash machine business. Jenny launched a major operational restructure of Hanco ATM Systems (later relaunching as YourCash Europe Ltd), turning it from a business that was making a huge loss in competitive markets to a thriving, profitable entity operating across Europe.

Organised by Sunderland-based Innovation SuperNetwork, FinanceCamp provides a unique opportunity for the region’s most ambitious businesses, from start-ups to established companies, to meet with the people who can give them the money they need to grow.

Estelle Blanks, Executive Director at the Innovation SuperNetwork said: “Jenny has a wealth of expertise in seeing the potential for business growth and supporting companies to achieve their ambitions. The opportunity to bring both Jenny and Chris Reed together at FinanceCamp will allow us to help regional companies see first-hand not only the impact investment can have on a business, but how building relationships with potential investors can provide vital funds as well as expert advice and support.

“Our FinanceCamp programme, is all about providing the support businesses need to get ahead. We work closely with companies to ensure they’re pitch ready before matching them with the right type of investor. The opportunity to bring high profile speakers and case studies together as part of the day really enhances the experience for regional businesses and the outcomes they see.”

For more information visit supernetwork.org.uk/financecamp.