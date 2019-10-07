Daccs salon reopens in new Washington location following devastating fire

Daccs in Washington has reopened after a fire

The salon, which was previously based at Kielder House on Emmerson Terrace has now moved to Easby Road.

In February, a fire broke out at the salon. At the time, owners Chris and Diane Irwin were wedding dress shopping for their daughter as they received messages and footage of the salon in flames.

Chris said: “Wedding dress shopping is supposed to be a happy time, but we got a call about the fire and it was just heart-breaking because we were so far away and couldn’t do anything to help.”

Co-owner Diane Irwin and her staff are pleased with the new Daccs Salon premises on Easby Road, Washington.

After the incident, the property was made safe enough for staff to get back up and running but it was never quite the same and Chris and Diane were keen to find a new home for their business.

Chris said: “I became aware that a new property was available in Washington. It was perfect for us for what we needed to do. So, we have spent the last four months or so making it different to anything in the world.

“We wanted to make it an experience for clients and to give the staff something back as they had to work in terrible conditions in the old building after the fire but always stuck by us.

“The support from them and the clients has been amazing and the new salon is so much better than we could ever have imagined.”

The fire at the old Daccs salon

The new salon boasts brand new furnishings from Italy, LED lights, stunning new treatment rooms including a private salon option, a gorgeous gin-bar and plenty of new high-end treatments.

Diane said: “This salon has much more social areas with more space where clients can be seated together.

“We even have external facilities for the summer when the weather is better outside, so clients can enjoy treatments with the gorgeous view in the new location.

“I have given it everything I could with so luxury.

Co-owner Diane has put her heart and soul into the new look Daccs.

“I’m so glad that clients are supporting us after everything and we can offer them this.”