Cyclists raise more than £50,000 for Sir Bobby Robson Foundation in memory of Northumbrian Water workmate

Mick Clark died ten years ago at the age of just 46.

Every year, friends and colleagues come together to fundraise for the Sir Bobby Robson Foundation in his memory and their annual cycle rides have now raised more than £50,000.

This year’s 50mile circular ride began from Northumbrian Water’s Leat House offices in Washington and included a quick stop at Sir Bobby’s statue at St James’s Park.

The cyclists with Chelsea Clark, Graeme Telford and Lady Elsie at Northumbrian Water’s Leat House, Washington

Mick, from Ashington, worked for the firm for more than 20 years.

To show their appreciation for the group’s fantastic efforts, this year’s ride was officially started by Mick’s daughter, Chelsea, and by Lady Elsie Robson.

“Dad’s colleagues are so dedicated to helping keep his memory alive,” said Chelsea.

"Ten years is a long time yet every year they get in touch to say they’re going to do another ride for him.

Chelsea Clark and Lady Elsie at the start of the ride

“It’s really touching for me, my sister and my mam. Obviously, we all loved my dad but the lads at work seem to have loved him just as much.

“It’s amazing to know dad’s memory has inspired all this fundraising for Sir Bobby’s Foundation and is helping other people going through the same thing he did. I’ve got my own bike now, so maybe next year I’ll have to join them.”

Lady Elsie added: “It was an honour to help Chelsea officially start this year’s ride in memory of her dad and I’m extremely grateful to all the cyclists and everyone who supports them.

Graeme Telford (left) and Mick Clark

“I never had the pleasure to meet Mick but from everything I’ve heard, I’m sure he would be very proud of his colleagues. They’re a very dedicated bunch.”

Graeme Telford, who lives in Washington, organised the ride and knew Mick for 18 years: “I’m extremely proud to continue to support this charity, it’s such a worthy cause and close to our hearts,” he said.

“There’s not a day goes by when Mick’s name isn’t mentioned at work. This is our way to do something positive for other people with cancer and the Sir Bobby Robson Foundation was chosen by Mick’s wife, Linda. We all think he would approve.”

For more information, visit: www.sirbobbyrobsonfoundation.org.uk.