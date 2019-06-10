Council thumbs up as Sunderland tops UK league table for access to electric vehicle charging

Council chiefs have welcomed news that Sunderland has the UK’s best access to charging points for electric vehicles.
The city opened the country’s first rapid charging electric vehicle station on West Wear Street in March, offering four 50kW fast chargers and two 175kW fast chargers that are enabled for 350 kW charging - the fastest in the UK.
Green energy provider Tonik Energy compared the number of driving licence holders in towns and cities across Britain against the number of EV charging stations listed in those locations and found Sunderland was the stand-out winner, with an electric car charging point for every 1,460 licence holders.
Sunderland City Council leader Coun Graeme Miller said: “It’s great news that Sunderland has been recognised for its pioneering work in the low carbon sector.
“As host to the UK’s first purpose-built high-power rapid charging station of this type, providing 175 Kw charging units, this will enable futureproofing of the station for ongoing developments in EV technology. This will in turn ensure the city continues to lead the way in the electromobility industry.
“Encouraging people to use electric vehicles is hugely important and we’re hopeful that once people recognise the infrastructure is in place and know where to find charging points, including the rapid charging station, we’ll see an increased growth in electric car usage.”
Sunderland topped the list of cities and towns in the Tonik Energy survey, ahead of Milton Keynes, Dundee, Greater London, Manchester, Oxford, Leeds, Cambridge, Nottingham and Glasgow which made up the top ten. The poorest performing city was Portsmouth.
There are now more than 80 charging points across the Sunderland City Council area, from a network of easily-accessible points across the city centre to those installed in places such as Herrington Country Park.
It’s great news that Sunderland has been recognised for its pioneering work in the low carbon sector.Coun Graeme Miller