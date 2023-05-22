Our We Are Sunderland email newsletter is launching soon, and we would love to bring the city’s latest cultural highlights and more straight to your inbox.

If you check out the Lifestyle and What’s On coverage via our website and social media channels each week, then this is the email for you. Read on for the information you need to sign up ...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How to sign up for the Sunderland Echo’s email newsletter

Sign up for the Echo's free We Are Sunderland newsletter, rounding up the city's best bits every week.

Visit our website here to sign up for the new We Are Sunderland newsletter; our weekly round-up of Sunderland’s lifestyle highlights. From eating out to what’s on - it celebrates the city’s best bits! And don’t forget to buy a copy of your Echo in the shops every Saturday for our fantastic We Are Sunderland supplement, too.