UK Coffee Week: Echo readers pick their favourite cafes to visit in Sunderland

And for this year’s UK Coffee Week, we asked the Echo readers to shout out their favourite cafes across Sunderland.

The charity initiative, in aid of Project Waterfall, aims to bring clean drinking water to coffee-growing communities and raise money to support them.

Businesses taking part in UK Coffee Week can donate from every cup or bag of coffee sold.

Will you be popping for a cuppa during UK Coffee Week?

This year’s event runs from Monday, October 18 until Sunday, October 24.

If you’re looking to celebrate all things coffee this week, you can visit some of these Sunderland cafes – as chosen by Echo readers as their favourites.

Barista, Union Street: Recommended by Carol Ann Borgesson Wilkinson

Biz-R, High Street West: Recommended Brenda Buckley, Jean Glancey and Louise Collingwood

Bungalow Cafe, Pier View: Recommended by Jacqueline Stanness

City Tea Rooms, St Thomas’ Street: Recommended by Evonne Hodgson and Deb Pulling

Coffeehaus, St Thomas’ Street: Recommended by Linda Haswell and Nora Green

Cole Kitchen, St George’s Terrace: Recommended by Graeme Hall and Sue Hall

Crumb On In Tearooms, Holmeside: Recommended by Joanne Harrison and Daniella Hanson

Fausto Coffee, Marine Walk: Recommended by Paul Colborn

Grinder Coffee, New Durham Road: Recommended by Dianne Mullen, Christoper Eynon, Victoria Bulmer and Sarah Dobinson

The Hideout Coffee House, Whitburn Road: Recommended by Claire Smith

The Kitchen, Blackwood Road: Recommended by Edith Devlin, Julie Mcaneny and Annmarie Devlin

Love Lily, Pier Point: Recommended by Catherine Eve Dunnill

The Mad Hatter, Sea Road: Recommended by Julie Klein and Gemma Black

Spent Grain, John Street: Recommended by Helen Wardell

Sue's Cafe, Marine Walk: Recommended by Phil Paisley, Bridie Sproat, Jo Evans, Sam Neil, Lindsey Taggart, Trevor Maddison and Gary Woodward

