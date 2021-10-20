UK Coffee Week: Echo readers pick their favourite cafes to visit in Sunderland
It’s a week where the coffee industry and its customers come together to celebrate all things about the hot drink.
And for this year’s UK Coffee Week, we asked the Echo readers to shout out their favourite cafes across Sunderland.
The charity initiative, in aid of Project Waterfall, aims to bring clean drinking water to coffee-growing communities and raise money to support them.
Businesses taking part in UK Coffee Week can donate from every cup or bag of coffee sold.
This year’s event runs from Monday, October 18 until Sunday, October 24.
If you’re looking to celebrate all things coffee this week, you can visit some of these Sunderland cafes – as chosen by Echo readers as their favourites.
Barista, Union Street: Recommended by Carol Ann Borgesson Wilkinson
Biz-R, High Street West: Recommended Brenda Buckley, Jean Glancey and Louise Collingwood
Bungalow Cafe, Pier View: Recommended by Jacqueline Stanness
City Tea Rooms, St Thomas’ Street: Recommended by Evonne Hodgson and Deb Pulling
Coffeehaus, St Thomas’ Street: Recommended by Linda Haswell and Nora Green
Cole Kitchen, St George’s Terrace: Recommended by Graeme Hall and Sue Hall
Crumb On In Tearooms, Holmeside: Recommended by Joanne Harrison and Daniella Hanson
Fausto Coffee, Marine Walk: Recommended by Paul Colborn
Grinder Coffee, New Durham Road: Recommended by Dianne Mullen, Christoper Eynon, Victoria Bulmer and Sarah Dobinson
The Hideout Coffee House, Whitburn Road: Recommended by Claire Smith
The Kitchen, Blackwood Road: Recommended by Edith Devlin, Julie Mcaneny and Annmarie Devlin
Love Lily, Pier Point: Recommended by Catherine Eve Dunnill
The Mad Hatter, Sea Road: Recommended by Julie Klein and Gemma Black
Spent Grain, John Street: Recommended by Helen Wardell
Sue's Cafe, Marine Walk: Recommended by Phil Paisley, Bridie Sproat, Jo Evans, Sam Neil, Lindsey Taggart, Trevor Maddison and Gary Woodward